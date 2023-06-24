YouTube explores online gaming for its platform

YouTube is reportedly conducting internal testing for a new product to bring online gaming to its platform. According to the Wall Street Journal, an email was sent to employees at Google, inviting them to participate in the testing phase of the new YouTube offering, known as 'Playables.'

The report indicate that YouTube's Playables allows users to enjoy various games directly on the YouTube web or mobile apps. The company will present "easily shareable games" in the first step. Among the games available for testing, one notable title mentioned is the popular arcade game Stack Bounce.

A spokesperson for YouTube emphasized the company's longstanding interest in the gaming industry. They acknowledged that YouTube is actively experimenting with new features, including Playables.

Gaming has long been a focus at YouTube We’re always experimenting with new features, but have nothing to announce right now.

The integration of online gaming into YouTube's platform aligns with the strategic decision of CEO Neal Mohan, who seeks to explore new avenues of growth amid a decline in advertising spending. Following this strategy, YouTube confirms that it is testing blocking ad blockers on the site.

Earlier this week, when attempting to play videos on YouTube, a prompt was displayed that prevented playback until ad-blocking software was disabled. This was later confirmed by a YouTube employee on the YouTube subreddit.

Of course, the same prompt encourages users to try YouTube Premium, which includes the removal of adverts within videos, and YouTube wants to drive subscriptions to the platform.

On the other hand, YouTube is going after fan channels that impersonate others. As per the new policy that will come into effect on August 21, YouTube will take action if someone posts content that falls under channel impersonation or personal impersonation.

It will terminate channels or accounts that try to mimic another channel's profile, background, or overall look "in such a way that makes it look like someone else's channel" and "reupload their content."

Source: WSJ