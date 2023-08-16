YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket will include monthly and student plans, live chat and more

With the US pro football season now less than a month away, Google is announcing even more features that it will be adding to its first year of NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers, and even regular YouTube users, can sign up to watch all the Sunday afternoon NFL games in the 2023 season.

Previously, NFL Sunday Ticket had just one price that covered the entire season. However, Google announced today that it will also be providing a way to buy the service in monthly payment installments.

Google's support page shows most states will support the monthly payment play, which will cost $99.75 a month for four months. Residents in Georgia, New York, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Tennessee, and New Jersey, will still have to pay for the entire season at once, starting at $299 for YouTube TV subscribers, and $399 for regular YouTube users.

Google also announced there will be a student discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. There's no word yet on what that discount will be, but hopefully we will learn about that price soon.

There will also be some more multiview options for NFL Sunday Ticket users, according to Google:

If you signed up for the NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone package, your multiview options will include both out-of-market games and RedZone, whether you’re watching from YouTube or YouTube TV. On YouTube TV, multiview combinations will also include local NFL games side-by-side with your NFL Sunday Ticket games. And even if you’re a YouTube TV member without NFL Sunday Ticket, you can still enjoy using multiview to watch NFL games and college football this fall.

There will also be live chat and polls support for NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on both mobile and TV devices. The service will also add NFL Shop integrations at some point. YouTube and YouTube TV users will also be able to watch NFL games that they missed or watch key plays of a current game so they can catch up to the live version.

Finally, YouTube's Shorts player will have real time highlights from every NFL game:

Highlights that appear in viewers’ Shorts feeds on Sunday afternoon will include a red “Live” ring around the NFL channel avatar. Clicking on the ring directs viewers seamlessly to the Live tab on the NFL channel, where subscribers can easily select which NFL Sunday Ticket game they want to watch on YouTube.

NFL Sunday Ticket officially launched on YouTube and YouTube TV on Sunday, September 10.