Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event begins with huge discounts on Amazon tech products

It's not Amazon Prime Day, but it might as well be. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has officially begun and will last until Wednesday, October 11 at 11:59 pm Pacific time. You have to be a Prime member to get these deals, but you can sign up for Prime now and use it free for 30 days so you can take advantage of these discounts and cancel that membership at any time.

Of course, Amazon's own tech devices are getting big discounts during Prime Deal Days. Here's a look at the price drops that you can access for these items.

Amazon smart home products

Amazon smart speakers and smart display products

Amazon Fire TV products

Amazon Fire tablets

Extended free trials for Amazon services for Prime members

Stay tuned as we will be posting even more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals over the next two days. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

