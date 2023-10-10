Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event begins with huge discounts on Amazon tech products

It's not Amazon Prime Day, but it might as well be. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has officially begun and will last until Wednesday, October 11 at 11:59 pm Pacific time. You have to be a Prime member to get these deals, but you can sign up for Prime now and use it free for 30 days so you can take advantage of these discounts and cancel that membership at any time.
Of course, Amazon's own tech devices are getting big discounts during Prime Deal Days. Here's a look at the price drops that you can access for these items.
Amazon smart home products
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($23 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat with C-Wire Power Adapter for $70.98 ($34 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $48.99 ($21 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off MSRP)
- Ring Doorbell Plus for $129.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $119.99 ($50 off MSRP)
Amazon smart speakers and smart display products
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2022 version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock (2022 version) for $44.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo (2022 version) for $54.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker for $27.99 ($32 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $39.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $59.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $159.99 ($90 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $184.98 ($95 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire TV products
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $109.99 (90 off MSRP)
- Amazon 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $179.99 ($80 off MSRP)
- Amazon 50-inch Omni Fire TV for $149.99 ($226 off MSRP; invite only)
- Amazon 55-inch Omni Fire TV for $289.99 ($160 off MSRP)
- Amazon 65-inch Omni Fire TV for $559.99 ($200 off MSRP)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni Fire TV for $819.99 ($230 off MSRP)
- Hisense 50-inch QLED Amazon Fire TV for $199.99 ($330 off MSRP; invite only)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($21 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (old version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Insignia 24-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $69.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Insignia 32-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $79.99 ($70 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99 ($40 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 64GB for $89.99 ($100 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for $149.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet - 16GB for $54.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet - 32GB for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)
Extended free trials for Amazon services for Prime members
- Three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for Prime members (Normally $11.99 a month)
- Four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited (Normally $8.99 a month)
Stay tuned as we will be posting even more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals over the next two days. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1 Comment - Add comment