Manor Lords has already sold over one million copies since its launch on Friday

When a game is placed on over three million wishlists on Steam before it launches, you expect the game to sell well when it actually launches. To no one's surprise, that's exactly what happened with Manor Lords.

On Saturday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the game's publisher Hooded Horse, revealed that Manor Lords has already sold over one million copies since it launched just a day ago on Friday, April 26.

Since yesterday's launch Manor Lords has already sold over 1 million copies & hit a peak Steam concurrent player count of 170k - highest ever for a city builder (or for other different genres like GSG/4x/colony sim). Congrats @LordsManor, we're honored to serve as your publisher! pic.twitter.com/559uGRp1NO — Hooded Horse (@HoodedHorseInc) April 27, 2024

The historical city-builder game, and the creation of one person, Greg Styczeń, has shot up to the top of the Steam sales charts when it was released as an Early Access title.

In addition, the game has a ton of concurrent Steam users at the moment. It reached its current peak of 170,082 online players at once earlier today. That number could go even higher over the rest of the weekend.

Manor Lords is also at the top of the sales charts at the Epic Games Store. and is at number two currently on GoG.com after being on top earlier this weekend. The game is also available at no additional cost for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. You can also play it on the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service if you bought the game on Steam or have a PC Game Pass subscription.

Hooded Horse has set the price for Manor Lords at $39.99, but it is currently available for a couple of weeks at a discount of $29.99. In a post on Steam, the CEO of Hooded Horse, Tim Bender, discussed the price of the game:

Your support of developer Greg and his game has already been huge, and so I want to say: please, don't feel any pressure to buy the game if waiting is better for you. If money is tight right now or you're still uncertain, we'll run those 25% discounts often and give you plenty of opportunities to get the game later as well, no one should feel any fear of missing out or any kind of pressure.

Styczeń also posted on the Manor Lords X (formerly Twitter) account back in March that he and Hooded Horse would begin to work on an Xbox console version of the game "as soon as possible."