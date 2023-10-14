Amazon Prime members can get this big LG 42.5-inch PC monitor for an all-time low price

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are officially over, but if you still have your Amazon Prime subscription, there are still some deals just for those members. One of them will get you a huge PC monitor, with a way to stream TV shows and movies, for a very low price.

The LG 43SQ700S 42.5-inch Smart Monitor is currently priced for Amazon Prime members at only $399.99. That's an all-time low price for the monitor and $100 off its $499.99 MSRP.

The IPS monitor has a 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, with a DCI-P3 80% color rating for rich color while playing games, doing work, or streaming video. The large size of the monitor means that you can run and view several programs at the same time.

The monitor has LG's webOS built inside. That means you don't have to connect a streaming stick, or even a PC, to it to stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more. There are also over 300 channels to stream from its own LG Channels service for free.

The monitor is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, which allows owners of iPhones and iPad to wireless control the monitor with those devices. They can also mirror their screens or cast content from their apps to the LG Smart Monitor.

