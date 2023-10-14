Weekend PC Game Deals: Call of Duty and Battlefield to try, a new demo festival, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Freebies get the focus first in our weekly special today, and the Epic Games Store delivered two to keep this time. Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle and Blazing Sails have arrived as the latest games included in the store's weekly giveaway promotion.

Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle contains the original 2012 version of the puzzle platformer, plus the 2014-released director's cut with extra features, as well as Q.U.B.E. 2 Deluxe Edition that also includes the sequel's season pass puzzle levels. Meanwhile, Blazing Sails arrives offering fast-paced PVP action as players take the roles of pirates in battle royale and other plundering modes.

The two games will remain free to claim on the Epic Games Store until October 19. Up next, The Evil Within and Eternal Threads are slated to drop in as freebies.

Heading over to bundles, Humble's new Fights, Frights, and Fantasy collection featuring Bandai Namco games debuted earlier this week. This nine-game bundle does not have any tiers either.

For paying $10, You get Steam copies of Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, hack//G.U. Last Recode, and PAC-MAN Museaum+, plus a couple of discount coupons for Tales of Arise (25% off) and One Piece Odyssey (50% off).

At the same time, horror game-enjoyers have the Fright of Your Life halloween bundle from Humble available. This carries STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Alan Wake Collector's Edtion, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness, for $13.

Free Events

Another Steam Next Fest kicked off earlier this week. The Valve event featuring demos of hundreds of upcoming games is live until October 16, and you can head here to discover all that's available.



Steam also has regular free events running at the same time too. First-person-shooter fans have two options: Battlefield 2042 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Battlefield 2042 just received its sixth seasonal update carrying a close quarters combat-focused, Operation Locker-style map, and you can try it and all other content from the game through the weekend. Meanwhile, Modern Warfare III's open beta kicks off at 10 am PT today, Saturday, offering six maps to try out ahead of the November launch.

Lastly, the physics-based strategy game Forts is also free-to-play for the weekend. The title has you building bases and attacking opponents with physics-based weapons similar to classic Worms games. Both single-player and multiplayer modes are available.

Big Deals

The Battlefield franchise, Square Enix publisher deals, lingering Bandai Namco sales from last week, and plenty more deep sales for hit games are what's on sale this weekend. Here are our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

If it's DRM-free games you're looking for, then the GOG store's Ubisoft publisher deals and 'Git Gud' discounts may be more up your alley. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

