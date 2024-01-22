Get this 45-inch ultrawide gaming PC monitor from LG for just $550 in its lowest price ever

Are you looking to upgrade your small gaming PC monitor with a big ultrawide display? Are you also looking to get one that doesn't cost a ton of money? LG might have the monitor for you, and it's currently at a new all-time low price at Amazon.

The LG 45GR65DC-B UltraGear 45-inch curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor is currently available for only $549.99. That's not only a new price low for this monitor; it's also $150 off from its normal $649.99 MSRP.

The 45-inch monitor has a VA panel with a resolution of ‎5,120 x 1,440, 1ms response time, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Combined with a 1500R curvature, the monitor should give any PC gamer a very immersive experience while playing first-person shooters, racing simulators, RPGs, or other types of high-end games.

You also get a 200Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That should help give hardcore PC gamers a more fluid experience with little to no graphics tearing. Ports include two HDMI, one DisplayPort, two USB-A, and one USB-B.

The monitor supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with VESA DisplayHDR 600. That means you should experience solid visuals on the screen, with vibrant color and deep blacks, for both gaming, streaming video, and more.

There are also Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture support, allowing users to see and access content from two video sources at the same time to make the best use of screen's real estate.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

