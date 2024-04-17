AMD RX 7700 XT, 7900 XT/GRE are up for grabs if you want great 4K and 1080p/1440p gaming

AMD reference card with blower cooler

Like the Radeon RX 7900 XT, AMD also had initially overpriced its RX 7700 XT which came in at $449 MSRP or SEP. While AMD thought it was great value at that price as it was put up against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. The former missed the point that the 4060 Ti 16 Gig was hardly the benchmark to compare against as most reviewers criticized the Nvidia card for its price that was set too high.

AMD eventually realized this and now multiple RX 7700 XT models are currently sitting at $400 while one of those is further below (buying links below).

While AMD never officially slashed the 7700 XT price as it did with the 7900 XT the market forces seem to be working against the company as the former $449 Radeon GPU is starting to settle at a much better price point.

This follows the recent RX 7900 XT discounts we covered yesterday and quite a few are still live.

Like almost all other Radeon GPUs, the strength of the 7700 XT is definitely not its ray tracing prowess. Instead, this GPU comes with 12GB VRAM which is ideal for 1080p gaming, and even 1440p gaming too.

In rasterization performance, it is faster than Nvidia's 4060 Ti 16GB/8GB and trades blows with the Radeon RX 6800 and RTX 3070 Ti from the last gen.

