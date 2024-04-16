AMD RX 7900 XT (20GB VRAM) and GRE (16GB VRAM) are both at prices worth buying

It is fair to say that AMD had initially priced its Radeon RX 7900 XT rather high as compared to its XTX counterpart. The 7900 XT with its 20GB VRAM was $899 and for $100 more the XTX offered 20% more performance and 4GB more frame buffer.

While retail prices for the XT dropped from time to time depending on customer demand and supply, AMD finally had to officially slash the price of the GPUs once Nvidia released its RTX 4000 Super lineup. In overall performance, the 7900 XT found itself squeezed between the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super.

While AMD had settled on an SEP (or MSRP) of $749, the RX 7900 XT is currently available for one of the cheapest it has ever been at $689 (buying links towards the end of the article).

While the RX 7900 XT, much like other AMD cards, is not the best for ray tracing (and expectedly, it is much worse for path tracing), the rasterization performance of the card is excellent. The GPU routinely beats the 4070 Super and trades blows with the 4070 Ti Super in most AAA titles.

Additionally, it has more than ample VRAM with 20 gigabytes of it, meaning that you can throw super-high resolution (8K and even 16K) texture packsor mods at it if you want the crispest texel details and it will not be bogged down. So if you are not too keen on ray-traced graphics, the 7900 XT for $690 is an excellent choice.

Meanwhile, one of the RX 7900 GRE variants also has a $10 price drop, making it an excellent choice for the price. Recently, AMD removed memory speed limits on the GPU making it even better than it was previously.

The images below (courtesy of TechSpot) show the rasterization and ray tracing performance, respectively, of the cards after the memory speed limit removal:

Get the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and GRE at the links below:

