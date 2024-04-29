Amazon wants you to get Fire TV 43" Insignia 70" 4K HDR Smart TVs as they are great deals

Amazon has dropped the prices for a couple of its Smart TVs and both of them are currently at their lowest recorded prices. While one of the TVs belongs to the Fire TV 4-series, the other is an Insignia model (buying links towards the end of the article).

Both of these are 4K or UHD televisions which means they have a native resolution of 3,840 X 2,160, and hence most of the viewed 4K content should be crisp. Even if the content is not 4K, Amazon's upscaling does a decent job of upscaling the content, though it is nowhere near the likes of something like a Sony so it is best not to try and watch stuff that is too low resolution on these TVs, especially on the 70-inch Insignia we cover today.

Another drawback of Insignia is the poor HDR10 performance it has. The Insignia is really only suitable for those who want to view the TV from a respectable distance, around eight feet away at least. But for those who have the room, and do not care about HDR picture quality, the 70-inch Insignia can be great deal.

The Fire TV 4-series 43-inch variant is just much more suitable for those who have smaller rooms. It also has slightly better HDR performance than the Insignia.

The key spec details for the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series and the 70-inch Insignia are given below:

43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Screen Size Class: 43 inches

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

LED Panel Type: Standard LED

Backlight type: Direct Lit

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Featured Streaming Services: Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, HBO Max

Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4

Voice Assistant Built-in: Amazon Alexa 70-inch Insignia F30 series Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Screen Size Class: 70 inches

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

LED Panel Type: Standard LED

Backlight Type: Direct Lit

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Featured Streaming Services: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, ESPN+

Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 3

Voice Assistant Built-in: Amazon Alexa

Get the Amazon Fire TV 4-series TV and the Insignia at the links below:

INSIGNIA 70-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-70F301NA23, 2022 Model): $419.99 (Amazon US)

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote (Model:4K43N400A/B0B3HG269B, SKU:6479660): $249.99 (Amazon US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.