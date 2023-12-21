PlayStation Store users won't lose their Discovery TV shows they bought, at least for now

Earlier this month, Sony revealed that people who purchased TV shows from the PlayStation Store that were created by the Discovery cable TV channel would lose access to them after December 31. At that time, Sony said that this development was due to "licensing arrangements with content providers," which in this case was Discovery's owner, Warner Bros.

This development obviously upset many PlayStation Store users who had bought shows like Mythbusters, Say Yes to the Dress, and more. It also brought up the fact that the "purchase" of digital movies and TV shows could result in losing access to that content and that the content itself was not actually owned by the people who bought it.

While the debate over who actually owns digital content is still going around, PlayStation Store users who bought those Discovery TV shows have been given a long stay of execution. GamesIndustry.biz reports that Sony has sent over an update on this situation:

"Similar to other services, we do not own the licensing rights to TV/movie content that was previously available for purchase on PlayStation Store," PlayStation stated in the update. "However, we’ve worked with Warner Bros to update our licensing agreements, ensuring that consumers will be able to access their previously purchased content for at least the next 30 months."

That means people who bought Discovery shows like Cake Boss, Deadliest Catch, Shark Week, and more can keep watching them on their PlayStation consoles for two and a half more years after December 31. That puts the stay of execution on hold until at least June 30, 2026.

It should be noted that Sony ended its sales of movies and TV shows from the PlayStation Store in 2021. Microsoft still offers sales of films and TV series to Xbox console owners, along with PC users, in the Microsoft Store.