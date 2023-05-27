Deals: Save big money on PC gaming monitors during Amazon Gaming Week

The Amazon gaming week sales event is now in the last couple of days. However, there's still plenty of deals you can check out right now. That includes some deep price cuts on some great PC gaming monitors, which are either at or near their lowest prices ever.

That includes the Alienware AW3423DW PC gaming monitor, which we gave a review score of 9 out of 10 last year. Right now you can get this curved 34.2-inch QD-OLED display for $1,099.99. That's a $180 discount from its normal $1,279.99 MSRP.

Do you still want a big curved PC gaming monitor but don't have a ton of money/ The Acer Nitro XZ2 might be to your liking. This 34-inch curved display with a QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate is discounted down to just $299 on Amazon. That's a $70.99 discount from its normal $369.99 price tag.

Take a look at some other PC gaming monitors that are either at their lowest prices ever on Amazon or close to it.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Gaming Week deals before they go away after Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.