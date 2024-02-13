Grab this Alienware wireless gaming headset for its lowest price ever

The Alienware division of Dell not only makes high-end gaming PCs but has expanded into PC gaming accessories as well. That includes headsets like the recently released Alienware AW720H. It's now available for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

You can get the Alienware AW720H Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 right now. It's currently $30 off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The headset is available in two different colors: Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon. Both have the exact same hardware features. The audio comes from 40mm Hi-res certified drivers. It also supports Dolby Atmos for a richer sound experience if your game or movie supports that standard.

The 45mm-wide headband can be easily adjusted with sliding suspension. The headset's ear cups include memory foam pads so that you can wear them for hours in comfort.

While you can connect this headset with a normal 3.5mm headphone jack, the preferred method is the wireless connection via the included 2.4GHz USB-C dongle. The wireless connection is also the only way to use the retractable AI noise-canceling microphone so you can chat with your friends while gaming.

The headset includes on-set controls for volume, muting, and on and off support. The battery life for the headset should last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also takes just 15 minutes to charge it up for up to six hours of use.

Finally, the Alienware logo can be illuminated with its AlienFX RGB lighting. You can customize the light with the Alienware Command Center PC app.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

