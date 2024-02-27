Get this Dell 23.8-inch PC monitor for a rock bottom low price now

If you are looking for a very affordable PC monitor, either as your main display for work or a secondary monitor on your desk, there are lots of options available. At the moment, you can get a 23.8-inch PC monitor from Dell at an all-time rock-bottom low price.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 23.8-inch Dell S2421HS PC monitor for just $109.99. That's not only a new low price for the display but also a $50 discount from its normal $159.99 MSRP.

The Dell S2421HS is an 1080p IPS LED monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 4ms GtoG (Grey-to-Grey) response time. While this is certainly not the best monitor for gaming, it still supports the AMD FreeSync technology for cutting down on graphical tearing and stuttering while playing games.

The Dell monitor has been designed so there are thin bezels on the top and on each side. You could buy two of these displays and place them side-by-side for a better visual work environment. The adjustable stand also lets the screen pivot so it could be used in vertical portrait mode. Finally, the monitor includes one Display Port 1.2 slot and an HDMI 1.4 port for connecting it to your PC.

If you do find one "bright pixel" in the first year, Dell will replace the monitor for free as part of its Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Exchange warranty.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

