Get this Alienware 27-inch QHD gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price of $300

If you are looking to get a solid PC monitor for gaming but also don't want to spend a ton of money for a huge ultra-wide display, Dell's Alienware division might have something you would be interested in checking out. One of its 27-inch monitors is selling at a new all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the 27-inch QHD Alienware AW2724DM gaming PC monitor is priced at just $299.99. That's a new low price for the display and also $100 off its normal $399.99 MSRP.

The LCD monitor has a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and includes a maximum refresh rate of 180Hz and a native rate of 165Hz. It supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. That means you can connect this display to a supported graphics card and play high-end games with low latency and little to no stuttering or graphics tearing on the screen.

You should experience vibrant colors with this monitor, thanks to its VESA Display HDR 600 certification and its color coverage of DCI-P3 95%. If you are like many PC gamers who spend hours playing with your friends in multiplayer co-op or PvP matches, you will be able to do so with less eye strain with this monitor. It includes ComfortView Plus, which offers a constant low blue light to cut down on that kind of light without cutting down on color quality.

The ports are located at the bottom of the monitor and include a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and two DisplayPorts. The back of the monitor features the Alienware logo and the "27" number, both of which have LED lights that can be customized with Alienware's AlienFX app.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

