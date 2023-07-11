Check out these Amazon Prime Day discounts for smart TVs and PC monitors

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can expect to see all-time price lows on smart TVs, as well as PC monitors. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up now and use the service for 30 days for free, so you can take advantage of all these price cuts.
Smart TV discounts for Prime Day 2023
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $1,096.99 ($403 off MSRP)
- LG C2 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $796.99 ($403 off MSRP)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Smart TV for $997.99 ($300 off MSRP)
- Samsung 65-inch Curved UHD Smart TV for $547.99 ($252 off MSRP)
- TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV for $399.99 ($100 off MSRP)
- TCL 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart TV for $149.99 ($200 off MSRP)
PC Monitor discounts for Prime Day 2023
- Samsung T35F Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor for $129.99 ($90 off MSRP)
- Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A QHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $289.99 ($60 off MSRP)
- Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $999.99 ($500 off MSRP)
- Alienware AW3423DW 34.18-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Quantum Dot-OLED for $1087.99 ($112 off MSRP)
- LG 34WP60C-B 34-Inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD PC Monitor for $199.99 ($200 off MSRP)
Streaming TV sticks, set-top boxes and soundbars
- Roku Express streaming set-top box for $19.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Roku Express 4K+ streaming set-top box for $27 ($12 off MSRP)
- Roku Streambar soundbar-streaming box for $89.99 ($40 off MSRP)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Streaming Stick for $39.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player for $169.99 ($30 off MSRP)
