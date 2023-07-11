Get great gaming deals during Prime Day 2023 like a refurbished Xbox Series S for $199

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great opportunity to expand your game library, or get some deals on some console or PC game accessories. That includes an excellent price for Microsoft's Xbox Series S console. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up now and use the service for 30 days for free, so you can take advantage of all these price cuts.
Amazon is selling a refurbished Xbox Series S for just $199.99 for Prime members only, or $79.99 less than its normal price. Amazon says that this console is "refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition". It's also backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
Check out some other game-related Amazon Prime 2023 deals below:
Xbox Series X/S games
- Elden Ring for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force for $24.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Atomic Heart for $47.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem for $37.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Blood Bowl 3: Brutal Edition for $29.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month gift card for $39.99 ($5 off MSRP)
PC and console game accessories
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 ($60 off MSRP)
- Elgato Stream Deck Mk 2 for $114.99 ($35 off MSRP)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for $59.99 ($40 off MSRP)
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset with $50 Amazon Gift Card for $299 ($50.99 off MSRP)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with OLED Smart display for $79.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Samsung Odyssey CRG Series 49-Inch Dual QHD Gaming Monitor for $849.99 ($350 off MSRP)
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
