Samsung T7 and T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD is now 41% off, only $159

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD lineup offers high-speed external storage in three options: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The drives feature aluminum unibody construction (available in three colorful options) and a USB 3.2 Type-C port for fast data transfer up to 1,050MB/s. You can now snag one with discounts reaching up to 41%.

Here are the key features of Samsung's T7 Portable SSD lineup:

High-speed data transfer with read/write speeds reaching up to 1,050 and 1,000MB/s

USB 3.2 Type-C port for maximum compatibility

Unibody aluminum construction with protection from drops up to 6 ft.

Advanced thermal protection for sustained read/write speeds and peak performance.

3-year limited warranty.

Samsung is also selling a more rugged variant of the T7 Portable SSD. The T7 Shield is available in configurations with 1, 2, and 4TB. These drives feature the same perks of the standard T7 model, plus a rugged casing with an IP65 rating for extra protection from dust and water.

