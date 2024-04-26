Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is in the works, spotted in UK carrier EE's database

The FE edition (Fan Edition) of Samsung phones, which brings some features of the premium S series phones, at a lower price, has proven to be a hit among the masses. Last year, the Korean giant launched the Galaxy S23 FE, which proved to be a hit. Now, that the Galaxy S24 series has been on the market for a while, rumors about the Galaxy S24 FE have started surfacing.

Notably, according to the latest report by RootMyGalaxy, the Galaxy S24 FE was spotted in the UK carrier EE's database. The purported Galaxy S24 FE bears the model number SM-S7210U in the region, possibly for the version sold through the carrier. It also suggests that the phone could launch in the UK in the future.

The new findings also hint that Samsung is indeed working on a FE model of its flagship Galaxy S24 series. Initial rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE could debut in the summer of 2024. However, according to GalaxyClub NL, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 FE in late 2024 or early 2025.

Given these speculations, it makes the most sense for the phone to be released in the summer of 2024, between June and August. A later release, as proposed by GalaxyClub NL, would result in a debut close to the Galaxy S25 series. This maynot be a good option from Samsung's standpoint because it can result in price band overlap, similar to the mistake made with the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series launch.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is rumored to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options and be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. While rumors have started pouring in for the Galaxy S24 FE, its appearance in the UK's EE database at least gives us a positive sign that the affordable flagship is on its way.