Amazon Deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD selling at its lowest price today

Amazon is offering a variety of great deals on a huge array of data storage options today. So, if you are also looking for a device for yourself, you might want to check out the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield solid-state drive. Currently, it is selling for only $119.46 which is its lowest yet so, get this portable SSD for yourself right away! Head over to this article if you are instead looking for some fast internal NVMe drives.

With the embedded PCIe NVMe technology, it offers sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices, enabling you to edit directly from the drive. The high-tech rubber exterior with dynamic thermal guard controls heat to maintain optimal performance for even huge projects.

This portable SSD from Samsung also helps keep your data safe with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, the rugged design along with advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to endure a 9.8 foot drop. With this SSD, you also get a two-month membership of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan when you purchase and register an eligible 1TB or 2TB Samsung SSD.

The 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Rated): $119.46 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Western Digital and SanDisk. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.