Amazon Deal: Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSDs available at discounted prices

Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD

If you are looking for a good storage option available at a reasonable price, you might want to check out the 1TB Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD which is currently selling for $89.99. This is after a discount on its original MSRP of $129.99. With this deal offered by Amazon, you will be able to save $40. Get your hands on this deal while the stock lasts (buying links below).

Alternatively, you can also check the 2TB variant available at a discounted price of $159.99. The original MSRP of the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO 2.5 Inch is $249.99. However, you can have it today for only $159.99 and save $90 after a deal offered by both, Amazon and Newegg.

Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD

While the 870 EVO is a SATA-based SSD, the DRAM cache on these devices means they can be ideal for systems that have low system memory.

