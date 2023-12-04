The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro official cases are at their lowest prices

Do you have a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? If you’re not planning on upgrading soon, you’ll want the hardware to last as long as possible so it’s good to use a case to protect it. Right now, you can get these cases at their lowest-ever price.

No matter where you have the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, both of the cases will cost you $19.99 - you save 43% off the $34.99 list price. If the Charcoal case isn’t for you, then you can also pick from Bay, Mint, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Describing the products, Amazon writes:

The Google Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro Case is custom-designed just for Pixel 8 / 8 Pro; it safeguards your phone from drops and scratches, while adding a touch of style

The case comes in an array of fresh colors with subtle metallic accents, so you can choose the one that’s right for you

Made from stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone and drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection against everyday “oops” moments

The case is mindfully made with 42% recycled polycarbonate and soft silicone that’s comfortable to hold

The Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro Case is designed together with the phone for seamless charging, clear audio, and more

You can wirelessly charge your Pixel while the case is still on

Please refer to the product description section below for all applicable legal disclaimers denoted by the bracketed numbers in the preceding bullet points

In terms of reviews, the Pixel 8 Pro case has 143 ratings and 4.4 stars overall while the Pixel 8 case has had 67 ratings and also scores 4.4 stars overall.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.