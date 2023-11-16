You can snag Google Pixel devices for as low as $400, thanks to the Black Friday deals

Google has kicked off its Black Friday sale with great offers on its Pixel smartphone line-up, offering users a chance to get a great deal on the Pixel smartphones.

The Black Friday deal includes Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series as well as Pixel Fold. Currently, users can grab a Pixel 7a for as low as $374 (down from $499) while the Pixel 7 Pro is available for $649 (down from $899). Google is offering similar discounts for the Pixel 8 series as well, making it the right time to get the new Pixel devices. In terms of features, the Pixel 7a comes with a Tensor G2 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90hz OLED.

If that does not suit you then you can check out the Pixel 8 series which was launched earlier this year. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature Google's Tensor G3 SoC along with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro normally cost $699 and $999 respectively but you can get one for $549 and $799 respectively.

If foldables suit you better then Google is also offering a sweet deal on its Pixel Fold. The device which features Tensor G2 SoC with Titan M2 co-processor and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM is currently available for $1,399 (down from $1,799).

You can get a Pixel device for yourself or for your loved one down below:

