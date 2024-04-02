Deal: It's time to own a Google Pixel as the 8 Pro, 8, 7a (128/256GB) hit lowest prices

Recently, it was World Backup Day 2024, and on the occasion, we published the best deals one could find to back up one's valuable data. If you want to check them out as quite a few of the deals are still live, you can do so here.

And on occasions, cell phones too drop in the price and as such, Google is currently offering its recently released Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, as well as the slightly older Pixel 7a with the biggest discounts ever (buying links towards the end of the article).

The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of storage. It will also have a 50MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 10.5MP front camera. It will also have a 4,575 mAh battery.

The Pixel 8 Pro includes a larger 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and storage options up to 1TB. It will also have a 50MP rear main camera, two other 48MP cameras, and a 10.5MP front camera. The battery will be 5,050 mAh in size, and both phones will support wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 series aren't exactly new as they were launched nearly a year ago, but this is also what makes these phones great deals in terms of value at the moment. The 7a comes with the Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security chip, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz Smooth 6.1-inch display, wireless charging, and support for Face Unlock.

All items and sold and shipped by Amazon itself. To buy the phones head over to the links below:

Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Telephoto Lens and Super Actua Display - 24-Hour Battery - Porcelain - 256 GB: $809 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1059)

Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera, 24-Hour Battery, and Powerful Security - Obsidian - 128 GB: $499 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $699)

Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone - Smartphone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery - 128 GB – Charcoal: $374 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $499)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

