More discounts on Amazon devices are now live as early Prime Day deals continue

There are just six days to go before Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins on Tuesday, July 11. However, Prime members don't need to wait until Tuesday to save big money on a number of Amazon tech products right now. If you want to take advantage of all the big discounts, you need to sign up for Amazon Prime, which still has a 30-day free trial.

That includes deep discounts on the Amazon Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max streaming sticks, both of which are over 50 percent of their normal MSRP. You can also get a great discount on the Fire TV Cube smart speaker:'

You can also still save lots of money on the many smart TVs with the Amazon Fire TV OS

The Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router is also still available at a record-low price for a single router for a three-pack:

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is at an all-time low price at the moment as well:

The Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds are heavily discounted right now:

You can also save money on Amazon's Ring smart home and security products, including the latest version of the Ring doorbell.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Also, look for more Prime-exclusive deals in the coming days ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 which will run from July 11-12.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.