A number of Google Drive users have reported their files have mysteriously disappeared

If you have checked your Google Drive file storage account over the last few days, and you can't find some or all of your files, you are not alone. As reported by The Register, a number of users of Google's cloud-based storage service have stated over the past few days their files have mysteriously disappeared.

Some of those users posted about their issues with the service on the Google Support forums. One of the people who was affected, who is from South Korea, stated:

Hi, my Google Drive files suddenly disappeared. The Drive literally went back to condition in May 2023. data from May until today disappeared, and the folder structure went back to status in May. Google Drive activity doesn't show any changes (only show activity that was in May) No files was deleted manually, so no files in Trash. I never sync or shared my files and drive to anyone, I used the drive locally.

The same person reported these issues to Google support. Some attempts to bring back the files, including using a recovery program, have failed so far. Similar messages have also been posted by other Google Drive users.

So far, this issue appears to only affect Google Drive customers who access the service on the desktop app. It does not seem to affect people who use the Google Drive website or its mobile apps.

The latest update on this issue on the support forums, which reportedly came from a Google team member, was posted earlier this morning. It stated:

As of this morning we know that Project Engineers are involved and are trying to understand the root cause before they can offer a fix. Per the top response, don't make any changes to your root folder for Drive. Hopefully we will get a solution this week.

We will update this post as more information on this issue, and a possible fix, is revealed.