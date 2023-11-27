Get these Cyber Monday deals on SSDs, Microsoft audio docks, and more before they go away

It's officially Cyber Monday, which is a more recent holiday shopping event than Black Friday. Basically, people going back to work after a four-day break still want to shop, and online retailers figured this out pretty quickly and put in deep discounts, or continued to offer the same Black Friday price cuts today.

Cyber Monday has also evolved which means that a lot of discounts that are available today could go on for a few more days as part of "Cyber Week". However, it's also possible that these deals could go away after today. Here's a quick look at what you can expect.

Microsoft Audio Dock - This device which doubles as a USB and HDMI hub and a Teams speaker phone now has a rock bottom price of only $47.61 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. That's a massive $202.38 price cut compared to its launch price of $249.99.

Internal and external SSDs - You can still get the 4TB WD_Black SN850X NVMe SSD at its lowest price ever on Amazon for just $229.99, or the Crucial X10 Pro 4TB external portable SSD for only $209.99.

External hard drives - The 22TB WD Elements external hard drive is discounted down to $359.99 right now.

NAS hard drives and enclosures - You can get the Western Digital 14TB WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive for a new low price of $259.99. You can also get NAS enclosures for those drives like the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS723+ for $254.99.

Xbox storage expansion cards - When you get an Xbox Series X or X console, you will need storage expansion cards as well. The Seagate 2TB model is discounted down to $229.99, and the WD_Black 1TB storage card is only $124.99.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals for this Cyber Monday. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past several days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.