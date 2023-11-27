Ubisoft is giving away Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free on PC

As almost every platform around begins offering discounts and offers for its wares in this major sales season, Ubisoft has begun a giveaway amongst its own promotions, and it's for one of its mainline Assassin's Creed games. The 2015-released Assassin's Creed Syndicate is the entry available, and you have a week to claim it to your Ubisoft library.

This is not the first time this game has gone free for PC gamers, with the Epic Games Store offering the title as one of its weekly freebie promotions back in 2020. For those who missed out on that, this is another great opportunity to grab a copy.

Arriving as a sequel to Unity, Assassin's Creed Syndicate takes place in Victorian-era London, where players take control of two twin assassins: Jacob and Evie Frye. Aside from the usual stealth action gameplay, the title introduced traveling systems such as carriages for hijacking, as well as a grappling hook for hasty ascending purposes. The game also features flash-forward sequences where players are thrust into a World War 1 conflict in London.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

London, 1868 - The Industrial Revolution fattens the purses of the privileged while the working class struggles to survive – until an Assassin emerges from the underworld to rally to their defense. Rise to lead the world’s first organized crime family. Conquer the streets of London. Bring the ruling class to their knees.

This was also the last game in the classic series to feature its original action-adventure gameplay. The series pivoted to being open-world RPG experiences with Assassin's Creed Origins' soft reboot in 2017. However, the most recent entry into the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, did bring the original formula back for a more compact, one-off venture.

Ubisoft is offering Assassin's Creed: Syndicate for free to players on Windows via its Ubisoft Connect platform. The giveaway will run until December 6, giving plenty of time to spread the word about the promotion.