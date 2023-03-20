Amazon is using vegetable oil to cut data centre emissions

Amazon has begun using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power the backup generators at its European data centres, the firm has confirmed. If you follow Neowin’s Amazon coverage, you’ve probably seen the steps Amazon is taking to clean up its operations – this latest move will help the firm cut emission by up to 90% compared with the diesel it uses for backup now.

“At AWS, we’re committed to and invested in sustainability because it’s a win all around—it’s good for the planet, for business, for our customers, and for our communities,” Neil Morris, Director of Infrastructure Operations, Northern Europe, at AWS said. “Transitioning to HVO is just one of the many ways we’re improving the sustainability of our data centres, decarbonising our operations, and working towards Amazon’s company-wide goal to meet net-zero carbon by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.”

According to Amazon, HVO is renewable, biodegradable, and non-toxic. Over the fuel’s lifecycle, it can reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to diesel. Amazon’s HVO solution can be made with various oils including waste cooking oil, vegetable, plant, and residue oils. As added bonuses, HVO works with existing systems so no modifications need to be made and it remains stable in cold winter temperatures.

The company confirmed that the switch to HVO is part of The Climate Pledge which is its attempt to become net-zero carbon by 2040 – a whole decade before the 2050 deadline set out in the Paris Agreement.