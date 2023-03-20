Some Google Pixel Superfans are getting early Bard chatbot access

If you have been waiting to see just how Bard, Google's version of a chatbot AI service, compares to ChatGPT or Microsoft's Bing Chat, you may be in luck. 9to5Google is reporting that members of the Pixel Superfans community are getting emails inviting them to take Bard out for a spin.

Part of the email stated:

Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’d like to offer you – a member of our Pixel Superfan community – early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback.

This may be the first time Google is letting Bard be used by people outside of their own company and trusted testers. The Pixel Superfans community has been active for a number of years. Members can get some interesting perks, like Q&A sessions with some of Google's product teams. It certainly makes sense to give them an opportunity to test Bard.

Google first introduced Bard in early February as a way to use the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) for answers to questions. However, Bard quickly got bad marks with an online demo that provided incorrect answers. After some negative employee feedback on Bard's introduction, the team has reportedly backtracked on promoting the chatbot as an alternative to traditional Google Search.

Source: 9to5Google