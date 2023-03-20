You can get your money back if you don't like the OnePlus 11 within 100 days

If you have ever wanted to get one of the smartphones created and sold by OnePlus, but had hesitated to pull the trigger, the company has a new campaign that may tempt you to check one out. You can purchase the recently launched OnePlus 11 smartphone and if you don't like it within 100 days of receiving it, you can return it for a full refund.

The only real catch is that you must buy the phone at the official OnePlus.com website. Once you do, you have to register the phone with the company within 15 days of receiving it. After that, if you decide the OnePlus 11 is not for you, go to the company's website again, and ask to have it returned.

OnePlus will send you a prepaid shipping label, and once it receives the phone it will inspect it, and if it passes, you will get your refund about 30 days after the inspection. The refund will be made via a digital Visa card.

The phone must be in full working order, the phone's battery must keep it working for at least 15 minutes, and all passwords and personal data must be wiped before the OnePlus 11 passes inspection. Normal wear and tear, like minor scratches, is acceptable, but the phone must not have any visible cracks or chips.

The Android 13-based OnePlus 11 includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also has a main rear 50MP sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP portrait camera, along with a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery.