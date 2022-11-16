Amazon's cloud computing unit plans to invest €2.5bn in Spain, boost job creation

Amid recent news of Amazon laying off thousands of employees, the company has made a new announcement. The U.S.-based company is investing an amount of €2.5 billion in Spain over the coming 10 years, this will support 1,300 full-time jobs in the country.

Besides accelerating digital transformation and creating a local tech community in the region, the investment will likely add €1.8 billion to the Spanish gross domestic product.

Cloud computing refers to the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet. It eliminates the need to purchase, own or maintain any physical data centers and servers. As such, you can access technology services, like storage, databases, etc. on an as-needed basis from the service providers.

Currently, Amazon's cloud computing unit - AWS (Amazon Web Services) occupies the largest share of cloud platforms adopted worldwide. It is then followed by Microsoft (Azure) and Google (Google Cloud Platform).

Amazon claims that the expansion of its cloud computing services in Spain will drive innovation by offering businesses even greater choices for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the region.

AWS Cloud spans 93 Availability Zones within 29 geographic regions around the world. The company has announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and 6 more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.