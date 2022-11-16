Elon Musk tells Twitter employees to sign new agreement or go away

Elon Musk has told Twitter employees to sign a commitment to the new “hardcore” Twitter, or they’ll lose their job (but be paid severance). The email went out to people on Wednesday morning, and employees that want to stay on will have until 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to sign. Under the new terms, employees will be expected to work long hours at high intensity and “only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

The new working condition being set out by Elon come on top of the demand that employees return to the office instead of continuing to work from home, which was brought in to protect people from COVID-19. As companies try to become more lean in trying economic conditions, they’re asking employees to do more with less. The move by Elon helps make this leaning up process easier on him, as those who don’t want to be there can opt themselves out rather than being forced out.

By having fewer people to pay, Twitter can massively cut costs. Currently, Elon is trying to find ways to generate an income for the company; the most high-profile attempt so far is to try to get users to sign up to Twitter Blue, which costs $7.99.

One of the key perks of being subscribed to Twitter Blue was that you would receive a blue checkmark on your profile. This soon attracted scammers who abused the system. Elon decided to halt the checkmarks on people’s accounts and plans to relaunch the feature at the end of the month when the implementation is “rock solid”.

Source: The Washington Post