AWS is building a new Infrastructure Region in Malaysia with an investment of $6 billion

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to invest $6 billion in Malaysia (25.5 billion Malaysian ringgit) over the next 14 years (2037). The investment is part of AWS' plan to build Infrastructure Regions across southeast Asia and will strengthen its cloud services infrastructure in the country. The hub will also allow the government and other customers in the region to store data securely.

An AWS Infrastructure Region is a specific geographic area that AWS uses to house its infrastructure. These regions are distributed around the world so that customers can choose a region closes to them for hosting their cloud infrastructure. The AWS Region in Malaysia will include three Availability Zones (AZs), each of which will be physically independent of the others in the region, and will be connected via high-bandwidth, low-latency network connections over dedicated, fully-redundant fiber.

AWS cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Last year, AWS had announced plans to invest $4.4 billion in India by 2030 through AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region and $5 billion in Thailand. Amazon also launched AWS Region in Australia, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates in 2022, while working on adding more regions in Canada, Israel, and New Zealand. Currently, AWS has 99 Availability Zones that are spread across 31 geographical regions.