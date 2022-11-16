Windows 11 may soon let you enable dark mode from Action Center

Windows 11's inability to automatically switch between dark and light modes is one of those things that constantly grind my gears. However, it appears that Microsoft is finally on track to improve the situation with a new toggle in Action Center.

According to Zac Bowden (@zacbowden), Microsoft is working on adding a new button to Windows 11's Action Center to let users enable or disable dark mode with a single click. This might not be the best solution (how hard is it to allow us to switch between themes automatically?), but I am still happy to see one step in the right direction.

There is no information on when Microsoft plans to implement the dark mode toggle. The screenshot published by Zac is taken from never released (and now outdated) build 25204, which shows that Microsoft is experimenting with the new feature and has yet to decide whether to ship it for public testing. If you want a proper feature-packed tool for managing dark and light modes in Windows 11 and 10, we recommend trying the recently updated free Windows Auto Dark Mode app.

Dark mode in Windows 11 is a massive area that needs polish and improvements, not just functional auto theme switching or a toggle in Action Center. It looks like Microsoft needs some time to make small steps in implementing useful features people want in between a constant flow of frankly questionable software ideas and ads.