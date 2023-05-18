India to see AWS invest $12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure by 2030

Amazon has announced that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business will invest $12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India by the end of the decade. The decision comes as demand for cloud services in India increases. By the end of the decade, the investment will contribute $23.3 billion to India’s total GDP.

“PM Narendra Modi ji's Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centres in India,” said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship in India. “India Cloud and the underlying data centre infrastructure are important elements of India's digital infrastructure and ecosystem. I welcome the Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment of $12.7 billion to expand their data centres in India. It will certainly catalyze India’s digital economy. MeitY is also working on a Cloud & Data Center Policy to catalyze innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud.”

Between 2016 and 2022, AWS had already invested $3.7 billion in India. The investments Amazon is making in India have ripple effects on the wider economy such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

In terms of job creation, Amazon expects that the investments between now and 2030 will create 131,700 full-time equivalent jobs in Indian businesses each year. These occupations are wide-ranging including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and more. This investment comes just months after AWS said it would be investing in Hyderabad, India.