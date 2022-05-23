AMD 22.5.2 driver has major DirectX 11 optimizations, Snipier Elite 5 support, more

A major driver update has just arrived from AMD's driver team and it is packed with content for GPU owners from the red team. The Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 driver carries the DirectX 11 performance improvements seen in the recent preview driver, alongside additional optimizations.

According to AMD, RX 6000 series graphics users will see performance gains of up to 8% in DirectX 11 using titles. The gains were seen in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 6, Farming Sim 22, GTA V, Total War: Warhammer III, A Total War Saga: Troy, Watch Dogs Legion, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and Valorant in AMD's internal tests.

As for other features of this driver, it also has day one optimizations for Sniper Elite 5, which releases on May 26. The new ray tracing features of Hitman 3, coming on May 24, are also supported here.

The Radeon Super Resolution tech has received upgrades too, with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors that have integrated graphics gaining official support. A sharpen slider is available for fine tuning the effect across the board as well.

AMD is also introducing Privacy View as a new feature to the driver suite. Built in partnership with Eyeware, there is now eye tracking technology built into the driver that spotlights only where the user is looking at on a screen and blurs or dims out the rest for privacy.

Lastly, Death Stranding and Watch Dogs Legion now tout AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations. AMD says the two games can see performance gains of up to 24% depending on the graphics card and resolution being used.

There are no bug fixes in this release, but there are quite a few known issues to look out for:

Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

The Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.2 driver is available now for Windows 10 and 11 systems. Upgrading to it can be accomplished via the Radeon Settings app. Standalone downloads for the driver are only available via AMD's release notes page, found here.