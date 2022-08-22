AMD 22.8.2 driver has support for Saints Row reboot and more

After adding support for Spider-Man earlier this month, the AMD's software team is now ready with another graphics driver. Today's AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.2 driver suite comes with support for two newly releasing games and several bug fixes.

Volition's Saints Row reboot is hitting the Epic Games Store on August 23, and those planning to jump in will want to upgrade to this driver for the most optimal experience. AMD recommends users of its graphics cards to stick with DirectX12 when playing the game, as it is working with the developer to resolve DirectX 11 and Vulkan API issues.

The driver also adds support for the August 25 releasing horror game The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation. Unfortunately, AMD hasn't detailed what kind of performance improvements players can expect with either of these games.

Fixed issues are as follows:

VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.

DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

While playing Lost Ark™, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics.

FINAL FANTASY® VIII - REMASTERED fails to launch.

Known issues come next:

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with DirectX® 11 API.

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.

Upgrading to the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 driver can be accomplished using the Radeon Settings app on Windows 10 and 11. The driver appears in the Optional section. A direct link to download the driver can also be found on the official release notes page here.