Hitman 3's PC ray tracing features land next week, requirements are here

IO Interactive is in the middle of providing a second year of support for Hitman 3. Following the Year 2 roadmap schedule announced earlier, now it's nearly time for ray tracing support to go live exclusively for PC players. When the feature hits the game on May 24 with Patch 3.110, upscaling features from Nvidia and AMD are also coming in to balance out the performance hit.

Ray-traced reflections and shadows are what's coming in, both found as toggles within the options menu with further tweaks available over the quality of the implementation.

"In general, for lower end hardware we recommend using low or medium Reflection Quality. Lowering reflection quality can greatly improve performance, but results in reflections with fewer details and occasional popping of small objects," says IO interactive regarding the performance impacting feature.

To help frames remain steady as Agent 47 goes about his work, Adaptive Supersampling, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 technologies are shipping alongside ray tracing.

Here are the new hardware requirements, as well as recommended settings, for players wanting their dose of ray tracing, straight from the developer:

Minimum Hardware Requirements

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

8 GB RAM

Settings:

Resolution: 1080p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality> Performance

Reflection Quality: Medium

Recommended Hardware Requirements

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

16 GB RAM

Settings:

Resolution: 1440p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Balanced

Reflection Quality: High

Players will need to make sure they are on Windows 10 version 21H1 while also having at least the Radeon Adrenalin 22.5.3 (for AMD) or Game Ready Driver 512.59 (for Nvidia) graphics drivers installed before enabling the new features.

The update carrying all this comes out on May 24 for PC players of Hitman 3 across Steam, Epic Games Store, and PC Game Pass. IO Interactive is also working on a roguelike "Freelancer" mode and a new sandbox map for the game alongside regular updates for the rest of Year 2.