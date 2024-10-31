Save up to 40% on Ring Battery Doorbell and Battery Doorbell Plus

Amazon is offering the Ring Battery Doorbell and Battery Doorbell Plus at their lowest prices. The 2nd Gen Battery Doorbell claims to provide 66% more vertical coverage with Head-to-Toe video. Once the doorbell is mounted, users can receive real-time alerts and view and communicate with visitors via Live View and Two-Way Talk.

Motion alerts are sent to a connected phone when movement is detected. Additionally, integration with Alexa lets users receive custom notifications, live video on the Echo Show, and voice-controlled monitoring.

The Control Centre in the Ring app allows users to customise privacy and security settings as needed. For added protection, the Ring Protect Plan provides video recording for up to 180 days and photos for 7 days.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell (66% more coverage, Head-to-Toe Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts - 2024 release, Venetian Bronze): $59.99 (Amazon US)

On the other hand, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers Head-to-Toe HD+ Video with "an expanded field of view." It includes colour night vision, motion detection, and privacy zones. The doorbell is powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack, promising easy recharging.

With the Ring Protect Plan, users can record and review videos for up to 180 days and store photos for 7 days. In addition, Alexa integration enables pre-recorded announcements and Two-Way Talk with Alexa-enabled devices.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, motion detection & alerts, and Two-Way Talk - 2023 release): $99.99 (Amazon US)

