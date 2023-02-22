AMD 23.2.2 WHQL driver has support for Atomic Heart and Company of Heroes 3

AMD is back with another WHQL graphics driver update this month, offering the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 release for GPU owners from the red team.

The highlight of this driver is the official support for two brand-new games, namely Atomic Heart, which released yesterday, February 21, and Company of Heroes 3, which is coming tomorrow, February 23. AMD hasn't detailed any specifics as to what kind of improvements can players get by upgrading to this driver, but it is a recommended install for an optimal experience in both titles.

As usual, a number of bug fixes are included in this release too, which resolves a Netflix video corruption and a Hitman 3 crash among others. Here's the full list:

Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U​.

Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.

AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks.

Application crash may be observed while playing Hitman 3™ with ray tracing settings enabled.

Valve Index® VR headset may show a blank screen with 144Hz refresh rate setting on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Situational performance drop may be observed in DirectX® 11 based games on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using Ryzen™ processors.

The currently known issues AMD's engineers are still working on resolving are these:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Metrics overlay may intermittently re-size to 50% after gameplay.

Corruption may be observed in Returnal™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

The WHQL AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.2.2 driver can now be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. A standalone link to download can also be found on the release notes page here.