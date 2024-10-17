Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 27729 returns the Copilot key configuration feature

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Canary Channel with the build number 27729. This build brings the feature that lets users configure the Copilot key that's available on some Windows 11 notebooks and keyboards.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements

[Settings]

We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience. This setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. If the keyboard connected to your PC does not have a Copilot key, adjusting this setting will not do anything. We are planning further refinements to this experience in a future flight.

New setting for configuring the Copilot key highlighted in a red box.

Fixes

[General]

We fixed an underlying issue causing some games, including Microsoft Solitaire & Casual Games, to crash on launch after installing Build 27718+.

[Windowing]

Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the screen to go black for a few seconds for some people when using ALT + Tab.

[Other]

We fixed an issue causing BitLocker to not work correctly for a small number of Insiders in the last 2 flights.

Known issues

[General]

[IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are still experiencing rollbacks (with error code 0xc190010) when attempting to install the latest Canary builds.

Some Insiders with PCs that have older NVIDIA GPUs (like the GTX 970, Quadro K620, etc.) are experiencing some issues where their displays appear stuck at a black screen and unresponsive or seeing their GPUs showing errors in Device Manager and not working correctly. We are aware of the issue and working on a fix. If you are impacted by this issue and unable to use your PC, you can boot into Windows Recovery (WinRE), roll back to the previous build, and pause updates in Windows Update to wait for a new build with the fix for this issue. If you paused updates with Build 27723 last week you will need to un-pause and re-pause updates to not take Build 27729 to remain on Build 27718 for right now. [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with error PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA starting in Build 27723.

[Input]

We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue causing the Emoji Panel and Clipboard History to not open in certain surfaces anymore, including in Registry Editor.