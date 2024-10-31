Razer Kraken V3 X Wired USB Gaming Headset is available at a 28% discount

Amazon US is offering the Razer Kraken V3 X Wired USB Gaming Headset at its lowest price of $72.42, so you may want to check it out. The headset weighs 285 grams to possibly allow for long gaming sessions without fatigue.

Equipped with TriForce 40mm Drivers, the headset divides the driver into three parts to independently tune highs, mids, and lows. Its HyperClear Cardioid Microphone promises "an improved pickup pattern" to focus on the user’s voice and has a bendable design. It further promises enhanced voice clarity by reducing background noise.

On Windows 10 64-bit, the headset claims to offer 7.1 Surround Sound for more accurate positional audio. For extended wear, the Kraken V3 X includes breatheable fabric and memory foam ear cushions. It is also powered by the Razer Chroma RGB feature with 16.8 million colour options and effects, compatible with over 150 games and 500 devices.

Additionally, the Kraken V3 X includes a Bonus In-Game Item, the Raptor Glider for Fortnite, redeemable at fortnite.com/redeem, with one code available per Fortnite account.

Razer Kraken V3 X Wired USB Gaming Headset (285g Lightweight Build - Triforce 40mm Drivers - HyperClear Cardioid Mic - 7.1 Surround Sound - Chroma RGB Lighting - Fortnite Edition): $72.42 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

