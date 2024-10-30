Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty expansion announced for Mac

Almost four years following its original launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to a brand-new platform: macOS. The CD Projekt RED-developed RPG was unveiled for Macs during the M4 MacBook Pro announcement. As seen in the embedded video below from Apple at the 10 minute mark, a tiny section about the gaming prowess of the hardware throws in that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to macOS "early next year."

Thankfully, a few more details arrived from CD Projekt RED via its own blog. The studio revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the version landing on macOS, which contains the base experience as well as the recently-released Phantom Liberty expansion:

"Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty will be coming to Mac. Taking full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced technologies of Metal, the world of the dark future is available to Mac gamers for the very first time."

While the base game had to go through a grueling launch that took years of updates to turn the community reception around the project, the RPG is considered one of the best games available right now. A recent update even added FSR 3 frame generation and Intel XeSS. Meanwhile, the September-released Phantom Liberty expansion has been received exceptionally well by both critics and players since the launch, which marked the game's end of extra content.

"Everyone at CD PROJEKT RED is thrilled to bring this open-world RPG to the Mac and we are also eagerly looking forward to the future of our games on Apple silicon,” said Michał Nowakowski, Joint Chief Executive Officer at the studio.

As for what kind of tech Apple silicon owners can expect from this release, CD Projekt RED says, "players can enjoy advanced features like path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay and stunning visuals."

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Mac App Store. A firm release date and more details about the port will be announced in 2025.