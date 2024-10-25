KB5044377: Windows 11 Insider Beta channel build 22635.4435 has dynamic lighting changes

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program under the Beta channel, with build number 22635.4435 under KB5044377. This new build has a new admin keyboard shortcut, some changes to its dynamic lighting support, and a number of bug fixes. It also puts back a way to configure the Copilot key after it was removed from previous Beta builds.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] If you hold Shift and CTRL when clicking on a jump list item in Start menu or taskbar, this will now launch that item as admin, just like if you were to do Shift + CTRL and click the app icon itself. For example, if you right-click on Windows Terminal, and hold Shift and CTRL when you click PowerShell, it would open a PowerShell window as admin. [Dynamic Lighting] When no compatible devices are attached, the Dynamic Lighting settings page will now show a placeholder message and Brightness and Effects controls are disabled.

On the Dynamic Lighting settings page, we have added Forward, Backward, Outward and Inward direction options to the Wave effect, and added the Forward direction option to the Gradient effect. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Taskbar] Made another fix for WIN + not working in some cases in the latest flights.

Fixed an issue where the X button to close an app window from the taskbar wasn’t working for some Insiders. [Input] Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the mouse to unlock from a game window on a system with multiple monitors after opening and closing Game Bar, so you couldn’t use it within the game. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Settings] After disabling the ability to configure the Copilot key with Build 22635.4291, we are enabling this functionality again with refinements. We have limited the apps that can be launched by the Copilot key to those apps that have opted into this experience. This is to ensure apps targeted by the key know they will be used in this way and meet security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. We will be publishing how apps can opt-in to this experience here in on this Microsoft Learn page soon. As a reminder, this setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues: [Bluetooth] Fixed: An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device.

An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device. [Product activation phone numbers] Fixed: This adds new phone numbers for several regions.

This adds new phone numbers for several regions. [Collector sets] Fixed: They do not close properly when an exception occurs during startup or while the set is active. Because of this, the command to stop a collector set stops responding.

They do not close properly when an exception occurs during startup or while the set is active. Because of this, the command to stop a collector set stops responding. [Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. [Windows Hello for Business] Fixed: PIN reset does not work when you select the “I forgot my PIN’ link on the credentials screen.

PIN reset does not work when you select the “I forgot my PIN’ link on the credentials screen. [Multi-Function Printer (MFP)] Fixed: When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to.

When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to. [Microsoft Teams] Fixed: The issue stops you from joining Teams meetings when you select an Outlook meeting reminder.

The issue stops you from joining Teams meetings when you select an Outlook meeting reminder. [Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [vmswitch] Fixed: A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV).

A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV). [WebView2 apps] Fixed: They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

You can check out the full blog post here.