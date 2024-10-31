Google Maps gets Gemini-powered search and expansion to Immersive View

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors via Pixabay

Google announced new updates for Google Maps to improve the driving experience, expand Immersive View, and stuff its AI into more places. Gemini is spreading its reach even further, and now you can type natural language queries in the Maps search bar and let the AI take charge.

For instance, Google explained in a blog post that you can look up “things to do with friends at night,” and Gemini will give you some places to explore. Gemini will also create summarized reviews about places that you can read to know what you're getting into quickly.

These Gemini updates will start rolling out in the US this week on Android and iOS. AI-powered review summaries and the option to ask detailed questions about places will also arrive on Search in the coming months.

The search giant revealed that its 20-year-old mapping service attracts more than 2 billion monthly users. Google makes over 100 million updates to the map daily after using AI to analyze billions of images alongside data from local partners and its community.

Google announced updates to the navigation experience, making exploring places along the route easier. When you start navigation and tap "add stops," Maps will show the top landmarks, attractions, scenic spots, and dining options along your route.

The updated navigation interface will clearly display the lanes, crosswalks, and road signs to help drive in unfamiliar areas with multiple lanes, forks, and exits. You'll also be able to report weather disruptions along your route, including flooded, unplowed, and low-visibility roads.

Furthermore, the navigation interface will highlight exactly which lane you should take when merging, indicated by a blue line in the lane markers.

Google Maps' Immersive View has also received a major expansion. Starting this week on Android and iOS, the feature will be available in 150 cities globally, including Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt. For the unversed, Immersive View lets you experience what stadiums, parks, and routes look like using AI, imagery, and computer vision.