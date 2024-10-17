Specs Appeal: Comparing iPad mini 7 with iPad mini 6 and iPad mini 5

Earlier this week, Apple introduced the seventh-generation iPad mini, which, unsurprisingly, packs very few changes when compared to its predecessor. In this Specs Appeal article, we put Apple's latest pocket-sized iPad side-by-side with the iPad mini 6 from 2021 and the iPad mini 5 from 2019.

In a nutshell, the iPad mini 7 is the same iPad from three years ago with three main upgrades: it now has a much faster A17 Pro processor straight from the iPhone 15 Pro, it now supports Apple Pencil 2 Pro with its fancy new gestures and hover, and it has 128GB of storage in the base configuration with the new 512GB configuration.

It now says "iPad mini" on the back instead of just "iPad."

Updating the processor from the A15 to the A17 Pro enables the upcoming Apple Intelligence features that Apple plans to release later this month with iPadOS 18.1.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

A new processor with Apple Intelligence support.

Apple Pencil 2 Pro support.

Faster USB-C port: 10Gbps over 5Gbps in the mini 6.

More storage in the base configuration: 128GB vs 64GB.

Smart HDR 4 support for the rear and front cameras.

Faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

No physical SIM.

One new color.

Of course, if you want to update from the iPad mini 5 or even older models with the Home button and thick bezels, the list of upgrades will be much more significant and impressive.

The mini 5 looks pretty old-school by modern standards.

Here is a spec-by-spec comparison of the last three generations of iPad mini:

iPad mini 7 iPad mini 6 iPad mini 5 Dimensions 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm, 293 g

7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25", 0.65 lbs 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm. 300 g

8.0 x 5.3 x 0.24". 0.66 lbs Display 8.3" Liquid Retina IPS, 60Hz

2,266 x 1,488, 326 ppi

500 nits max brightness

True Tone, P3 7.9" Retina IPS, 60Hz

2,048 x 1,536, 326 ppi

500 nits max brightness

True Tone, P3 Apple Pencil Apple Pencil 2 Pro

Apple Pencil 2

Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 2

Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil Processor 6-core A17 Pro

5-core GPU

16-core NPU 6-core A15 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core NPU 6-core A12 Bionic

4-core GPU

8-core NPU Apple Intelligence Supported Not supported Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 camera

True Tone Flash

Smart HDR 4 12MP f/1.8 camera

True Tone Flash

Smart HDR 3 8MP f/2.4 camera

Auto HDR Front Camera 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera

Center Stage

Smart HDR 4 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera

Center Stage

Smart HDR 3 7MP f/2.2 camera

Auto HDR Sound Landscape stereo speakers Bottom-firing stereo speakers Security Touch ID in the top button Touch ID in the Home button Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

5G sub-6 GHz

GPS Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

5G sub-6 GHz

GPS Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

GPS SIM eSIM-only Nano-SIM

eSIM Port USB-C 10Gbps USB-C 5Gbps Lightning Battery TBA Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback 19.3 Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback 19.1 Wh

Up to 10 hours of video playback Colors Space Gray, Blue, Purple, Starlight Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Starlight Space Gray, Silver, Gold Price $499 $499 $399

The iPad mini 7 is now available for preorder, with sales starting on October 23, 2024, in 29 countries.