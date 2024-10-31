Save over $200 on the ASUS ProArt A1 projector

Right now, the ASUS ProArt A1 Full HD projector with 4K input support is available on Amazon with a nice 19% discount that saves you over $200. It would usually set you back $1,299 but thanks to the discount you can get it now for just $1,054.79.

If you've seen projectors in the real world, you'll see clearly that the projection tends to not accurately replicate the colors as they appear on the laptop or computer. That's not the case with the ASUS ProArt A1 because it is pre-calibrated and Calman Verified to deliver Delta E

There are also a wide array of ports on this projector too including audio out, audio in, USB-A (for Wi-Fi dongle), two HDMI 2.0 ports, VGA, USB-A (for power output), and RS232. Well below the audio ports on the rear is the slot for the power cable.

With the bundled USB Wi-Fi dongle and wireless mirroring, the projector allows you to stream content from iOS, Android, or Windows devices.

To help adjust the projection so that it's just right, you can use the ASUS ProArt Preset options to select the picture mode you want. You can also adjust the ProArt Palette settings and settings to do with the Display, Audio, Input, and Setup.

The native resolution output by the ASUS ProArt A1 is 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, however, it supports up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The brightness reaches 3,000 lumens and it has a throw distance between 1.15 meters and 5.7 meters.

