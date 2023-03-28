AMD previews FSR 3 with frame interpolation, an Nvidia DLSS 3 frame generation rival

AMD introduced the first version of its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology in 2021. It's a rival to NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) in that both offer upscaling with their respective GPUs to give games that support the tech better frame rates and overall performance. NVIDIA is now on the third generation of its DLSS tech, but AMD is just now starting to reveal how FSR 3 will work.

In a presentation AMD gave at last week's GDC 2023 (PDF), the company revealed a little about how FSR 3 will work. In a chart, AMD shows that while FSR 2 handles upscaling of game graphics, FSR 3 will combine both frame interpolation and upscaling. That will cause games to "achieve up to 2x framerate boost in the process", according to the company. This will compete with NVIDIA's DLSS 3 tech that uses a similar "frame generation" technology, often casually referred to as fake frames.

The slide presentation also says that games will benefit with lower latency as well as frame rate increases under FSR 3. Developers who have already made games with FSR 2 should be able to update them with FSR 3 technology without a ton of effort as well.

Right now, there's no word on when AMD will launch FSR 3 technology, but it's likely that it will be added sometime in the latter part of 2023.