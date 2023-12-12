Starfield is getting city maps, new ways to travel, FSR 3, and more features in 2024

Bethesda has been pushing out updates to Starfield at a steady pace since the RPG's launch in September, but they have mostly included bug fixes and small changes. While the final update of 2023 has already landed for the Xbox title, the studio has now given a rundown of what it's working on to ship in 2024.

The information drop arrived via a Reddit post by an official Bethesda Game Studios account. It said that in early next year, a larger game update would arrive with fixes for "in-progress" stuck quest. "Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save," explains the studio.

The title received DLSS support with frame generation (DLSS 3) in November, and soon, those looking forward to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) and Intel XeSS will have their day too. The same early 2024 update will have these tech for use on almost any graphics card.

New game features are also incoming sometime in 2024. This will include maps that actually provide useful information when exploring cities as well as the promised editor tools on PC and in-game support for installing mods.

Bethesda also teased another interesting addition, saying "all new ways of traveling" are coming to Starfield with an update. It's unclear if this means players are finally getting vehicles to explore planets faster, reduced loading screens to offer more seamless transitions, or perhaps even alien mounts.

As for when can players expect these features, Bethesda said this:

"These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks. If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic."

The studio staff will be going on holiday before returning to development in 2024. Starfield is also slated to receive story expansions, though a release time frame has not been announced yet.